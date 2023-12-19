Bay City Bridge Partners gives update on bridge work progress

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - Bay City Bridge Partners (BCBP) shared with the public their year in review, giving updates on the status of where progress stands with the Independence Bridge after finishing work on Liberty Bridge in December 2022.

“We have key milestones that we’ve hit, and we’re continuing with the rehab of Independence coming on in 2024 as well,” said Terry Velligan, general manager of BCBP.

With all the major work finished on Bay City’s Liberty Bridge, 2023 left the door open to demolition and rehab work beginning on the city’s Independence Bridge, and because of the quick work done on the Liberty Bridge, hundreds of thousands of dollars were saved for the city.

Those dollars, along with a $5 million lease from BCBP, will now be used to improve other areas of the city, like parks and streets.

“It also saves them a lot of tax dollars. Some of the tax dollars that went to either rehabbing these bridges or maintaining them, now the city gets to take that money and save the residents a lot of tax dollars,” Velligan said.

He said that in all of the work that has come with rehabbing the bridges in Bay City, the most difficult part has been implementing the complex tolling system, which can be a delicate process.

As it is the first time the city has had a tolling system in place, Velligan believes many residents will benefit from it, like saving money on their taxes and providing smoother, less traffic-congested car rides through the city.

“It’s very complex, but in the long run, it’s a huge value prop for them. In the long run,” he said.

Although tolling has begun, residents in Bay City will be toll-free until 2028. They just need to get themselves signed up for their pass either online, through the phone, or in person. Non-residents have the option of a $15 a month unlimited pass.

The new setup has BCBP optimistic about their work moving forward.

“I think people will be very happy and pleased with when Independence is done and they see that it’s an easy process,” Velligan said.

Bay City’s Independence Bridge is expected to finish its demolition and rehab project at the end of 2024.

Click here for more information about toll passes in Bay City.

