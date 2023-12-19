Before, after-school programs receiving $50M in grant funding

By Emily Keinath
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 12:52 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Before- and after-school programs in Michigan will be receiving $50 million in grant funding to expand their reach to children across the state.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, along with the Michigan Department of Lifelong Education, Advancement, and Potential, made the announcement on Tuesday, Dec. 19.

The grants are to increase access to before- and after-school and summer learning programs, which will help more children engage in enrichment activities outside the regular school day. Additionally, the programs will be able to provide homework help, accelerated learning opportunities in literacy, math, and science, and offer more support to working families.

“Today, we are expanding access to before and after school programs for over 67,000 students at 780 locations across Michigan, ensuring every student gets the support they need to succeed,” Whitmer said. “These programs help kids explore their interests, get extra academic support, and connect with their peers. They also make it easier for parents to work, knowing their kids are safe and cared for additional time outside of school hours.”

Grant recipients can also use the funds to increase their enrollment capacity, accelerate learning, and reduce costs for participating families, and help resolve the unmet demand for Out-of-School Time Programs in Michigan.

In total, 125 program proposals will be funded for the 2023-24 program year to serve more than 31,000 children during the school year and more than 36,000children during the summer.

The following programs are receiving awards to serve five or more program sites:

These programs are receiving awards to serve five or more program sites.(Michigan Executive Office of the Governor)

For a full list of sub-awardees, head to the Out-of-School Time Programs’ website.

