Crash on SB US-23 impacting traffic in Genesee Co.

By Emily Keinath
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 2:03 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - A crash on southbound US-23 in Genesee County has impacted traffic.

According to the Michigan Department of Transportation, the crash occurred on US-23 at Exit 84 (Thompson Road) in Fenton Township at 1:35 p.m.

According to MDOT’s Mi Drive map, it isn’t known how many lanes are blocked, but the crash is impacting the flow of traffic.

Stay with TV5 as we work to learn more information.

