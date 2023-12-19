Diocese of Lansing speaks on approval of blessings for same-sex couples

MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) - A Vatican document has formally approved allowing priests to bless same-sex couples.

The document insists that people seeking God’s love and mercy shouldn’t be subject to “an exhaustive moral analysis” to receive it.

However, such blessings may only be offered under certain circumstances and as long as they don’t confuse the ritual with the sacrament of marriage.

“Just because a gay couple might not be in total compliance with the church’s teaching on marriage does not mean that they can’t ask God for help,” said Richard Budd, the director of marriage and family life at the Diocese of Lansing.

Budd said Pope Francis allowing priests to bless same-sex couples is a message to everyone that you don’t have to be perfect in God’s eyes to receive his blessing.

“If they approach a priest, a minister of the Catholic church, and ask for a blessing that they can seek his help to do his will in their life, then they should receive that blessing,” Budd said.

He was quick to point out that the new document issued by the Vatican reaffirms that marriage is a lifelong sacrament between a man and a woman. It goes on to say that the blessings should not be conferred at the same time as a civil union, using set rituals, or even with the clothing and gestures that belong in a wedding.

“The church is still not going to bless a union, in some ways to endorse that union, but individuals, absolutely. And separately, or in groups of two or more, can come and ask for God’s blessing and expect to receive it,” Budd said.

He said gay or straight, we’re all sinners, and we should all be able to ask a priest for a blessing.

“My hope is that people hear this news, especially those that have felt maybe rejected by the church, or maybe have gotten the message that the church doesn’t want them in our midst, that they hear this news and are given the courage to join us, to seek God in the context of the church,” Budd said.

TV5 reached out to Great Lakes Bay Pride. Its executive director said he had no comment at this time.

TV5 also reached out to PFLAG Great Lakes Bay Region and PFLAG Genesee County-Flint but we have yet to hear back.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.