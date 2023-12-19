Fire breaks out at apartment building in Flint

By WNEM Digital
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 10:21 PM EST
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) – A fire broke out at an apartment building in downtown Flint on Monday night.

On Monday night, Dec. 18, a fire broke out at Manhattan Place Apartments near Garland Street in downtown Flint.

Multiple units were called to help with the fire.

It is not yet clear what started the fire or if there were any injuries.

Stay with TV5 as we work to learn more about this incident.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

