Flint mayor teaching children about financial literacy

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) – Fifth and sixth graders at the International Academy of Flint got a lesson and a gift from their mayor.

Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley taught students about financial literacy and being smart with money.

Next year, Flint residents are expected to receive payments from the Flint Water Crisis settlement totaling more than $600 million, and children make up about 80 percent of the recipients.

Neeley has been visiting schools to deliver piggy banks to children and talk about the importance of saving and spending money in your own town.

“Families are struggling in the city of Flint. Then we’re talking about sometimes people are living paycheck to paycheck. But definitely investing in themselves and investing in the savings program is very important for young people to understand the importance and the power of saving at a very early age,” Neeley said.

He said this was his final visit to a school before the Christmas holiday.

