Midland Dow wins girls basketball home opener and Gladwin survives against Bullock Creek
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 11:59 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - With one more week until the holiday break, it was a big night for girls basketball.
Midland Dow had their home opener against the defending Division 3 State Champion Hemlock Huskies. The game would go back and forth and the Chargers would end up getting the victory 47-40.
Meanwhile Gladwin travelled to take on Bullock Creek. The Flying G’s had control going into the 2nd half, but the Lancers would pull it back.
Bullock Creek trailed by 3 with four seconds to go in the game. McKenzie Longstreth fired a 3-pointer that banked through but the shot was not off in time. Bullock Creek is unable to force overtime and Gladwin holds on to win 39-36.
Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.