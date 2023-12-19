Remembering the first woman on the Supreme Court

By Jon Decker
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 5:55 PM EST
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Sandra Day O’Connor made history by serving as the first female justice of the Supreme Court. At the National Cathedral on Tuesday, she was remembered by the president and by family for both blazing trails and pursuing justice.

Chief Justice John Roberts reminded mourners that O’Connor was never a complainer — even after graduating at the top of her class at Stanford Law School and only receiving one job offer as a legal secretary.

“She had to demonstrate excellence as the 102nd member of the Supreme Court, all the while setting a model as the first woman on the job,” he said.

When O’Connor was confirmed to the highest court in the country in 1981, then-Senator Joe Biden was the top Democrat member on the Senate Judiciary Committee. Now president, Biden recounted what made her so special.

“Gracious, wise, civil and principled, Sandra Day O’Connor, daughter of the American West, was a pioneer in her own right, breaking down barriers in the legal and political worlds and the nation’s consciousness,” said Biden.

Historian Evan Thomas, author of the definitive biography on O’Connor, described how O’Connor brought civility to the court when she arrived in 1981.

“At the court’s weekly lunches, only about half the justices showed up. So she made it her business to make the justices come to lunch. Not to talk about cases or to argue over the law, but to get to know each other. If they didn’t go to lunch, she would go to their chambers and just sit there until they did,” said Thomas.

Jay O’Connor, one of Sandra Day O’Connor’s three sons, said he was often asked by strangers what his mom was like. “She was a force of nature. When she walked into a room, everything was more vivid. She willed things into action. People had a very hard time saying no to her, except her three sons and some of her lively colleagues on the Supreme Court,” he said.

Sandra Day O’Connor knew she was a part of history. She often said, “I may be the first female Supreme Court Justice. I hope I’m not the last.” That wish was fulfilled. Sitting in the pews were the four women now serving on the nation’s highest court, Justices Kagan, Sotomayor, Coney Barrett and Jackson.

