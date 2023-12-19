Salvation Army donates gifts, toys to mid-Michigan families

By WNEM Digital
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 5:40 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Christmas came early for hundreds of mid-Michigan children and families.

Food boxes, clothing, diapers, and stocking stuffers were passed out to more than 100 families in Flint on Tuesday, Dec. 19, at the Salvation Army Christmastown event.

Volunteers also gave out toys and gifts to more than 1,800 children who are part of the program.

“People who have signed up for Christmas help come in and we have shoppers who are assigned to them take them, and they take them around the gym,” said Major Kathy Hellstrom with the Salvation Army. “Someone had donated a couple of bikes and the kids had put that on their wish list. The mother had no idea those were coming and we just gave them to her a few minutes ago. She was ecstatic.”

The Christmastown distribution will continue through Thursday, Dec. 21.

Read next:
City of Lansing, police officers facing $100M lawsuit over deadly officer-involved shooting
Lansing police identify man who died in officer-involved shooting
Michigan man arrested in 1980 slaying of young woman whose body was found at state game area
DNA evidence found on Karen Umphrey’s clothing was matched to Douglas Laming thanks to...
SB US-23 back open following crash in Genesee Co.
There is a traffic alert.
ATF offering $5K reward for information on stolen guns from Dunham’s
The ATF said several people broke into the store through the front window and stole numerous...

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A young mid-Michigan mother is fighting for her life hoping to make it to Christmas and that...
Holding out hope: Young mother fighting for her life in hospice
The First Alert Weather Team has declared tomorrow a First Alert Weather Day for...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY in place for the Thumb tomorrow; poor evening travel is expected.
Pope Francis waves during the Angelus noon prayer from the window of his studio overlooking...
Pope approves blessings for same-sex couples if the rituals don’t resemble marriage
River Rock in Bay City reopens
River Rock in Bay City officially reopens
DNA evidence found on Karen Umphrey’s clothing was matched to Douglas Laming thanks to...
Michigan man arrested in 1980 slaying of young woman whose body was found at state game area

Latest News

City of Lansing, police officers facing $100M lawsuit over deadly officer-involved shooting
Salvation Army donates gifts, toys to mid-Michigan families
A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information on a burglary at Dunham’s Sporting...
ATF offering $5K reward for information on stolen guns from Dunham’s
There is a traffic alert.
SB US-23 back open following crash in Genesee Co.