Salvation Army donates gifts, toys to mid-Michigan families

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Christmas came early for hundreds of mid-Michigan children and families.

Food boxes, clothing, diapers, and stocking stuffers were passed out to more than 100 families in Flint on Tuesday, Dec. 19, at the Salvation Army Christmastown event.

Volunteers also gave out toys and gifts to more than 1,800 children who are part of the program.

“People who have signed up for Christmas help come in and we have shoppers who are assigned to them take them, and they take them around the gym,” said Major Kathy Hellstrom with the Salvation Army. “Someone had donated a couple of bikes and the kids had put that on their wish list. The mother had no idea those were coming and we just gave them to her a few minutes ago. She was ecstatic.”

The Christmastown distribution will continue through Thursday, Dec. 21.

