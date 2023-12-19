Today is the beginning of a dry and warming forecast before the holidays

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - We have a chilly start today, so be mindful of slick spots on roadways leftover from the snow showers yesterday. Bridges and overpasses could be slick, so slow down driving this morning. Roadways will start to improve once the sun comes up. After a busy day with wind and snow, today’s forecast is the beginning of a stretch of day weather. The cold is still hanging around and the breeze, too. However, for those dreaming of a green Christmas, warmer temperatures are going to make that possible. Plus, holiday travel is looking good for those coming and going from mid-Michigan.

Today - Change of pace from yesterday as the forecast is dry today. Skies are cloudy to start, but clearing is already appearing on satellite. Skies will be partly to mostly sunny. Have your sunglasses with you before hitting the roads today. It will still be chilly, yet seasonal with temperatures around freezing this afternoon. Winds will start out of the northwest and become southwesterly. Wind speeds will be 10-15mph and gust toward 20mph. That means wind chills throughout the days will be in the 20s.

High Today around freezing. (WNEM)

Tonight - Forecast remains quiet with mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will slip into the upper 20s for lows. The winds will still be elevated with southwest winds at 10-15 mph, and gusting around 25mph.

Lows tonight fall down to the upper 20s. (WNEM)

Wednesday - The clouds from the night before hang around a bit longer on Wednesday. There will still be some some peeks of sunshine, but it won’t be enough to headline in the forecast. Temperatures will be flirting with the 40s as highs reach 39 degrees. Winds will finally settled down around 5-10mph out of the southwest.

Sunshine returns today, but clouds will still be a strong force in this week's forecast. (WNEM)

Holiday Travel - Those traveling in or out of mid-Michigan won’t have travel issues weather-wise like last year. Temperatures are trending into the 40s and there are a few slight chances of rainfall, but nothing that should delay you much at all.

Holiday traveling looking good in mid-Michigan. (WNEM)

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.