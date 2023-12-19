Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023: 5 things you need to know

MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Welcome to a Tuesday morning! If you are getting your day started now, check these five stories to know.

1. A liberal group, Free Speech for the People, appealing a ruling that keeps former President Donald Trump on the state ballot next year. It claims a constitutional clause prohibits anyone who engaged in an insurrection from holding office. The decision now goes to the Michigan Supreme Court.

2. We’re still waiting to hear what caused a fire in Downtown Flint Monday night at the Manhattan Place Apartments on West First near Garland Street. Multiple units responded to the scene and multiple people and businesses downtown reported a strong smoke smell.

3. The FDA investigating high levels of lead found in cinnamon applesauce pouches. It said tests of cinnamon samples from a facility in Ecuador found lead levels more than two-thousand times higher than proposed standards. The pouches under recall were sold in the U.S. under the Wana-Bana, Weis, and Schnucks brands.

This image provided by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2023, shows three recalled applesauce products - WanaBana apple cinnamon fruit puree pouches, Schnucks-brand cinnamon-flavored applesauce pouches and variety pack, and Weis-brand cinnamon applesauce pouches. U.S. food inspectors found “extremely high” lead levels in cinnamon at a plant in Ecuador that made applesauce pouches tainted with the metal. The recalled pouches have been linked to dozens of illnesses in U.S. kids. The FDA said Monday, Dec. 18, 2023, the agency is continuing to investigate. (FDA via AP)

4. A positive assessment from the General Manager of Bay City Bridge Partners said work on the city’s Liberty and Independence Bridges was finished quicker than expected, saving the city hundreds of thousands of dollars. The rehabilitation of Independence Bridge is expected to be done by the end of next year.

5. A $4.5-million grant through MDOT will safely continue the Clinton-Ionia-Shiawassee Trail through Owosso. The railway denied the preferred route of the trail continuing alongside the railway. Instead it will detour alongside M-21. Funding for the continued trail will be released in 2024.

