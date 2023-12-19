Tyson Walker joins MSU 1,000 Points Club in 79-62 win over Oakland

By Austin Szumowicz
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 12:09 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - Michigan state looking to go 22-0 against the Oakland Golden Grizzlies.

Tyson Walker led the team with 14 points and 5 assists but also made history on this night. Walker became the 24th fastest player in program to reach the one thousand point club.

Former Spartan Rocket Watts had 16 points for Oakland but MSU would be too much to handle.

Jaden Akins and AJ Hoggard both finished with 11 points and the Spartans bench put up 31 points.

Michigan State would get the win over Oakland 79-62, and MSU is now 22-0 against the Golden Grizzlies and Tom Izzo now has his 21st win over Greg Kampe

