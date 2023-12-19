Warming up a bit Wednesday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Although we had some slippery roads early today, our Tuesday has been a much more smooth day around Mid-Michigan.

The sun has returned, with just some occasional clouds passing through, with no wet weather expected through tonight. As we head through the rest of this week, perhaps a shortened school and workweek, we should have manageable weather as we work toward the holiday. We will have a few chances for wet weather, but with temperatures also moving upward, we’ll likely be dealing with rain.

For a full week preview, be sure to check out your First Alert 7-Day Forecast!

This Evening & Overnight

As for this evening, it should be a great night to finish up those last minute errands or shopping trips as the holiday approaches this weekend. We have no rain or snow to worry about tonight, despite any clouds that may be moving overhead here and there.

Temperature wise, we’re still in the 30s for most areas as of 5 PM, but our wind chills are in the 20s, even with winds coming in a bit lighter than yesterday. These temperatures won’t be falling quite as far tonight as mostly cloudy skies take over into the overnight hours, but we’ll still land in the 20s for many areas, with some low 30s mixed in also.

Winds will be around 5 to 15 miles per hour overnight, out of a southwesterly direction.

Wednesday

Mostly cloudy skies will likely lead off the day Wednesday, but we don’t expect that to be the case the entire day. We’ll likely have a chance to clear out those clouds as the day goes on, with more sunshine becoming present by lunchtime and even more into the afternoon hours.

With that additional sun in the second half of the day, plus the southwesterly wind, we should see highs jump higher tomorrow, with upper 30s for many areas for tomorrow afternoon. That wind may become more variable in the late afternoon and evening, but it should be southwesterly most of the daylight hours. Those winds should be around 5 to 15 miles per hour.

Dry weather should continue into Wednesday night, with winds starting to turn northeasterly into Thursday morning. This will eventually allow cloud cover to fill back in on Thursday. Lows Wednesday night will be in the 20s and 30s.

