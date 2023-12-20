3 hospitalized after silo leaks ash at power plant, officials say

OHIO COUNTY, Ky. (WFIE/Gray News) - Three workers were taken to a hospital, after a coal ash leak from a power plant silo in Kentucky Wednesday morning, authorities said.

Ohio County Sheriff Adam L. Wright said they initially thought the tower had collapsed because there was so much smoke at Big Rivers Electric DB Wilson Station in Centertown.

Wright said a value was stuck open in the silo. Two of the three people hurt in the incident got out OK, authorities said.

A leak at the DB Wilson Power Plant has hurt three in Centertown, Kentucky. (Ohio County Sheriff's Office Facebook)

A third worker, who was buried under the ash, had to be pulled out by the other two workers and emergency responders.

Officials said all three were taken to Owensboro Health. The conditions of the workers aren’t known right now, the sheriff said.

A road in the area has been shut down because the smoke is causing poor visibility, Wright said.

