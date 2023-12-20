$17M of investments announced in Bay Co.

By Emily Keinath
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 11:14 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BAY CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Three economic development projects totaling more than $17 million in investments are coming to Bay County.

After two years, NorthPoint Development has announced it has completed a brand new, class-A warehouse and distribution center. The warehouse is on 14 acres of property, totals 102,000 square-feet of space, and it is located at US-10 and Mackinaw Road.

The $16 million project will be used as a warehouse and distribution facility for products made by Frito-Lay, which is owned by PepsiCo, Inc. The project is expected to create nearly 50 jobs and is currently hiring.

Anyone interested in applying for a job at the facility, visit PepsiCo, Inc.’s website.

Future Technologies, Inc. is a global leak testing company that supports major markets including automotive, air conditioning, and refrigeration industries and is located at 2490 Midland Road.

The company is expanding its facility with an investment of more than $1 million to add more equipment systems, assembly and automation systems, real property updates, and alternative energy installation.

The expansion is expected to create 10 new, high-paying engineering jobs. To apply, visit the company’s website.

Gougeon Brothers, Inc. is a Bay City-based epoxy manufacturer located at 100 Patterson Ave. and has been operating for more than 50 years .

The company will be investing more than $680,000 into its headquarters to reconstruct and modernize the facility to improve workflow. The investment will create and retain a total of 20 jobs in the next two years.

Over the last 10 years, the company, which is employee-owned and family-run, has invested more than $3 million into its facility.

