AAA to begin ‘Tow to Go’ program in Michigan for impaired drivers during the holidays

DEARBORN, Mich. (WILX) - Tow trucks are prepping to make sure people make it home safely during the holiday season across the U.S.

AAA is set to begin its Tow to Go program in Michigan as well as other states in the country starting Friday. The program is aimed to keep impaired drivers off the road during the holidays.

They said when someone uses the program, AAA dispatches a tow truck to transport the impaired person and their car to a safe location within a 10-mile radius for free.

AAA said Tow to Go has removed more than 25,000 impaired drivers from the road.

AAA listed off key details on the program for those who may resort to its services.

Free and available to AAA members and non-members.

Confidential local ride for one person and their vehicle to a safe location within a 10-mile radius.

Appointments cannot be scheduled in advance to use Tow to Go. It is designed as a safety net for those who did not plan. Always choose a designated driver before celebrating.

In some situations, AAA may need other arrangements to get an impaired individual a safe ride home.

Tow to Go may not be available in rural areas or during severe weather conditions.

AAA said its service technicians are expected to rescue more than 937,000 drivers with car troubles during the 2023 holiday season, so people should only use Tow to Go as a last resort.

“If you’re faced with the decision of driving impaired, put down those keys and pick up the phone to call Tow to Go,” said AAA spokesperson Adrienne Woodland, “We’ll dispatch a truck to take you and your vehicle to a safe location within a 10-mile radius.”

Tow to Go is only active from 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 22, to 6 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 2.

This is the 25th year of the Tow to Go program.

