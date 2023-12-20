AG Nessel warning people about smishing scams during the holiday

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As the holiday season swings into high gear, the risk of fraudulent smishing text messages begins to rise as people mail and send gifts.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel warned people in Michigan about the scams that are purporting to be from the United States Postal Service (USPS).

Smishing is when the scammer sends a text message acting like a trusted source and then hooks the victim by telling them they must provide them with a password, account number, debit card, or even social security number.

Oftentimes, the USPS smishing scam alerts the victim to an alleged delayed package.

“Hundreds of millions of packages are shipped each holiday season, and bad actors see that as a prime opportunity to scam you out of your hard-earned money,” said Nessel. “It is critically important for people to recognize a scam like this and avoid giving out their personal information. Clicking on fraudulent links can lead to identity theft, the installation of malware on your device, or it could lead to your contact information being sold to other bad actors who are also looking to take advantage of unsuspecting victims.”

Nessel listed off the following for people’s protection:

Don’t share your phone number unless you know the person or organization well.

Don’t assume a text is legitimate because it comes from a familiar phone number or area code. Spammers use caller ID Spoofing to make it appear the text is from a trusted or local source.

Don’t provide personal or financial information in response to the unsolicited text or at a website linked to the message.

Don’t click on links in suspicious text; they could install malware on your device or take you to a site that does the same.

Don’t reply, even if the message says you can “text STOP” to avoid more messages. A response tells the scammer or spammer your number is active and can be sold to other bad actors.

Never follow a text’s instructions to push a designated key to opt out of future messages.

People can view the library of consumer alerts created by the Department of Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Team.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.