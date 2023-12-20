Carrollton dedicates court to Ron Vondette, Frankenmuth wins while Deckerville sweeps All Saints

By Mark Pearson
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 11:28 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Carrollton High School dedicated their basketball court to former coach Ron Vondette tonight.

He served as the boys basketball coach from 1965 to 1994 and tallied 425 wins along with 20 league championships, seven district titles, four regional championships and a runner-up finish.

The court will now be known as the “Coach Ron Vondette Basketball Court at Carrollton High School.”

The boys varsity team played Frankenmuth after the dedication and the Eagles defeated the Cavaliers, 62-39.

Also happening tonight, Deckerville swept All Saints.

In boys basketball, the Eagles won 57-49.

In girls hoops, the Deckerville won 43-42 in overtime.

