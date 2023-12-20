Christmas meal serves dozens in Saginaw

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Dozens around mid-Michigan were treated to an annual Christmas meal.

In Saginaw, the East Side Soup Kitchen hosted the special meal for families in need.

The kitchen served up helpings of ham and turkey dinners, and visitors had the opportunity to shop at the Christmas Blessing store at no cost.

Staff said the event is not possible without the help of the volunteers.

“We are a small staff of seven, so it takes at least 20 people, close, to do a daily meal. Our daily count right now is around 750 meals a day and with today being a Christmas meal, that count will be even higher,” said Diane Keenan, executive director of the East Side Soup Kitchen.

There was also live music, and a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus.

