Clouds return on Thursday, temperatures head upward into the weekend

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - It’s been another pleasant December day in Mid-Michigan, with temperatures slightly above average, and another day with periods of sunshine.

Hopefully you soaked up what you could, because sunshine will be hard to come by over the next 7 days, and some wet weather chances will be returning, too. For those traveling locally later this week and over the weekend, this wet weather looks to be more of a nuisance than anything as it will fall in the form of rain. If you’re hoping for a White Christmas, you’ll likely have to put in your order for next year.

This Evening & Overnight

As for tonight, everything looks good! It should be a good evening to run any errands you may have or attend any early Christmas services or activities. Temperatures will stay in the 30s for a good chunk of the night, eventually landing in the 20s and 30s for overnight lows.

High temperatures on Thursday will be in the upper 30s to low 40s. (WNEM)

Winds will turn to more of a northeasterly direction as the night goes on, remaining light, and eventually bringing some lake clouds in from the east. We will trend mostly cloudy overnight into Thursday morning.

Thursday

Thursday will be a quiet day, but a mostly cloudy day. Northeast winds will turn southeasterly during the morning, and pick up around 5 to 15 miles per hour. Despite the clouds, we do expect to stay dry on Thursday.

High temperatures on Thursday will be in the upper 30s to low 40s. (WNEM)

Highs will be very similar to Wednesday, ranging from the middle 30s in our coolest locations to low 40s in our warmest areas.

We should remain dry in most areas on Thursday night, though a stray shower or sprinkle can’t be completely ruled out as we move into the morning hours of Friday. Lows will be warmer on Thursday night, with most areas remaining in the 30s.

Looking Ahead: Temperatures & Wet Weather

Our next chance for rain returns Friday evening. (WNEM)

We have a few chances for rain in the forecast going into the weekend and early next week. After mixed signals yesterday, it seems like we’re starting to get some consensus on a rain chance that will move in Friday evening, lasting through early Saturday, and then another that will move in Monday (best chance afternoon and evening) and lasting into Tuesday, and potentially Wednesday. These rounds of rain will bring dreary conditions at times, but travel should be fairly smooth with no ice or snow.

These rounds of rain don’t look extremely heavy, but we’ll monitor rain amounts as they get closer. Currently, Friday & Saturday’s chance looks to come in around 0.25″ or less.

A look at where temperatures are headed over the next 7 days. (WNEM)

Temperatures will be taking a jump, with more 40s expected to kick off the weekend on Saturday, climbing toward 50 on Sunday, and peaking in the lower to middle 50s on Monday for Christmas Day.

While it doesn’t happen often, our record high for Flint and Saginaw on Christmas Day is in the 60s, with both cities setting that record in 1982.

Regardless of what the weather brings, we’ll be keeping tabs on it for you all weekend long!

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.