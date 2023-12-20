Flint mayor frustrated with city council’s inaction on resolutions

Another Flint City Council meeting took place on Monday night, but no progress was made as members failed to take action on a single resolution.
By James Felton and Hannah Mose
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 7:43 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) – Another Flint City Council meeting took place on Monday night, but no progress was made as members failed to take action on a single resolution.

Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley said Flint City Council -- which holds its regularly scheduled meetings every other week -- hasn’t taken action on a resolution in a month.

During the meeting on Monday night, Dec. 18, the council did not act on a number of resolutions pertaining to the allocation of ARPA dollars, along with resolutions for a water main replacement project, and maintenance of city parks.

Neeley said after a month of inaction, it’s time for the city council to roll up their sleeves and get to work.

“It’s frustration on top of frustration for many residents in the community because we have so many programs that can be able to assist residents,” Neeley said. “Now, tax dollars are the casualty of their failure to do their jobs. And so, it’s just very disappointing that they can’t move on these simple issues to be able to improve the quality of life for residents inside the city of Flint. We’ve been doing such a fantastic job here, and so blessed as a community. But definitely now, we have these impending things that’s in front of them. And so, they need to do their jobs. And so hopefully, they’ll be able to get it in a special meeting tomorrow.”

That special meeting will take place at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 20 in the Flint City Council Chambers.

Neeley said he will issue executive orders if the public safety, health, and welfare of residents is threatened, but he said he ultimately prefers the city council to do its job.

Read next:
Michigan man arrested in 1980 slaying of young woman whose body was found at state game area
DNA evidence found on Karen Umphrey’s clothing was matched to Douglas Laming thanks to...
IRS to waive $1 billion in penalties for people and firms owing back taxes for 2020 or 2021
IRS
Salvation Army donates gifts, toys to mid-Michigan families
Salvation Army of the Black Hills hosting food and toy giveaway for families in need during...
Attorney to use ‘Nassar bills’ to argue sexual abuse case to Michigan Supreme Court
Ven Johnson statute of limitations

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A young mid-Michigan mother is fighting for her life hoping to make it to Christmas and that...
Holding out hope: Young mother fighting for her life in hospice
The First Alert Weather Team has declared tomorrow a First Alert Weather Day for...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY in place for the Thumb tomorrow; poor evening travel is expected.
Pope Francis waves during the Angelus noon prayer from the window of his studio overlooking...
Pope approves blessings for same-sex couples if the rituals don’t resemble marriage
River Rock in Bay City reopens
River Rock in Bay City officially reopens
DNA evidence found on Karen Umphrey’s clothing was matched to Douglas Laming thanks to...
Michigan man arrested in 1980 slaying of young woman whose body was found at state game area

Latest News

Another Flint City Council meeting took place on Monday night, but no progress was made as...
Flint mayor frustrated with city council’s inaction on resolutions
Here are some of the top stories we're following tonight.
TV5 News Update: Tuesday evening, Dec. 19
Ven Johnson statute of limitations
Attorney to use ‘Nassar bills’ to argue sexual abuse case to Michigan Supreme Court
An attorney is set to use the 'Nassar bills' to argue a case with the Michigan Supreme Court.
Attorney to use ‘Nassar bills’ to argue sexual abuse case to Michigan Supreme Court