Flint mayor frustrated with city council’s inaction on resolutions

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) – Another Flint City Council meeting took place on Monday night, but no progress was made as members failed to take action on a single resolution.

Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley said Flint City Council -- which holds its regularly scheduled meetings every other week -- hasn’t taken action on a resolution in a month.

During the meeting on Monday night, Dec. 18, the council did not act on a number of resolutions pertaining to the allocation of ARPA dollars, along with resolutions for a water main replacement project, and maintenance of city parks.

Neeley said after a month of inaction, it’s time for the city council to roll up their sleeves and get to work.

“It’s frustration on top of frustration for many residents in the community because we have so many programs that can be able to assist residents,” Neeley said. “Now, tax dollars are the casualty of their failure to do their jobs. And so, it’s just very disappointing that they can’t move on these simple issues to be able to improve the quality of life for residents inside the city of Flint. We’ve been doing such a fantastic job here, and so blessed as a community. But definitely now, we have these impending things that’s in front of them. And so, they need to do their jobs. And so hopefully, they’ll be able to get it in a special meeting tomorrow.”

That special meeting will take place at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 20 in the Flint City Council Chambers.

Neeley said he will issue executive orders if the public safety, health, and welfare of residents is threatened, but he said he ultimately prefers the city council to do its job.

