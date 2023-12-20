Gov. Whitmer announces more than $1.3 billion awarded to schools from Michigan Lottery sales

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Lottery has contributed over $1 billion to schools across Michigan, said Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

On Wednesday, Governor Whitmer announced the Michigan Lottery contributed more than $1.3 billion to the fund in 2023. This makes it the fifth year where the funding has topped over $1 billion.

The Lottery has contributed more than $28 billion to the School Aid Fund, which supports public education programs throughout the state. In each of the last five years, the Lottery has sent more than $1 billion to the School Aid Fund, totaling more than $6.2 billion in contributions.

The contributions have been going on since 1972.

“The Michigan Lottery’s fifth-straight contribution of more than $1 billion to our state’s School Aid Fund will improve education outcomes and support students,” said Governor Whitmer. “In addition to investing in our schools, each Lottery ticket purchase also supports local businesses, building on our economic momentum. With about 97 cents of each dollar spent on the Lottery returned to Michiganders in the form of contributions to the School Aid Fund, prizes, and commissions to local vendors and retailers, the Lottery makes a real difference for communities across Michigan. Congratulations to the Lottery team on another successful year.”

For each $1 spent on a Michigan Lottery ticket in the fiscal year of 2023, about:

61 cents went to players as prizes

27 cents went to the School Aid Fund to support public education

9 cents went to commissions for retailers and vendors

3 cents funded the Lottery’s operations and administrative costs

For the third consecutive year, Lottery players in the state collected more than $3 billion in prizes.

“The Lottery’s contribution of $1.3 billion to the School Aid Fund provides a critical source of financial support for public schools throughout Michigan,” said acting Lottery Commissioner, Jessica Weare. “Continuing the incredible streak of billion-dollar contributions to the School Aid Fund is a testament to the hard work and ingenuity of the entire Lottery team, the dedication of our retailers and vendors, and the support of Lottery players.”

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.