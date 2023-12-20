HSI donates over 400 laptops to Genesee Intermediate School District

It was a very happy holiday in Genesee County thanks to a donation from Homeland Security agents.
By WNEM Digital
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 9:00 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - It was a very happy holiday in Genesee County thanks to a donation from Homeland Security agents.

They donated 414 laptops to the Genesee Intermediate School District as part of the federal government’s Computers for Learning program.

Special agents take excess computers from offices across the country and donate them to schools so students have the opportunity to be educated to their full potential in the digital age.

“It’s our pleasure to support the community,” said Deputy Special Agent Jared Murphey with Homeland Security Investigations (HIS) Detroit. “We live and work in the communities we serve. Sometimes that service is in the form of arresting bad guys and sometimes it’s in the form of donating laptop computers to kids in need.”

HSI Detroit said it is on track to donate more than 1,900 laptops to schools across Michigan and Ohio.

Read next:
Michigan man arrested in 1980 slaying of young woman whose body was found at state game area
DNA evidence found on Karen Umphrey’s clothing was matched to Douglas Laming thanks to...
Attorney to use ‘Nassar bills’ to argue sexual abuse case to Michigan Supreme Court
Ven Johnson statute of limitations
Flint mayor frustrated with city council’s inaction on resolutions
Flint City Council
Lafayette Street Bridge rebuilding project to begin in 2024
Lafayette Street Bridge

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A young mid-Michigan mother is fighting for her life hoping to make it to Christmas and that...
Holding out hope: Young mother fighting for her life in hospice
There is a traffic alert.
SB US-23 back open following crash in Genesee Co.
DNA evidence found on Karen Umphrey’s clothing was matched to Douglas Laming thanks to...
Michigan man arrested in 1980 slaying of young woman whose body was found at state game area
The First Alert Weather Team has declared tomorrow a First Alert Weather Day for...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY in place for the Thumb tomorrow; poor evening travel is expected.
Pope Francis waves during the Angelus noon prayer from the window of his studio overlooking...
Pope approves blessings for same-sex couples if the rituals don’t resemble marriage

Latest News

Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency
Michigan UIA receives $2.6M grant to pay for extra staff
UIA
Michigan UIA receives $2.6M grant to pay for extra staff
Detroit officer accused of punching 71-year-old man is charged with manslaughter following his death
It was a very happy holiday in Genesee County thanks to a donation from Homeland Security agents.
HSI donates over 400 laptops to Genesee Intermediate School District