HSI donates over 400 laptops to Genesee Intermediate School District

GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - It was a very happy holiday in Genesee County thanks to a donation from Homeland Security agents.

They donated 414 laptops to the Genesee Intermediate School District as part of the federal government’s Computers for Learning program.

Special agents take excess computers from offices across the country and donate them to schools so students have the opportunity to be educated to their full potential in the digital age.

“It’s our pleasure to support the community,” said Deputy Special Agent Jared Murphey with Homeland Security Investigations (HIS) Detroit. “We live and work in the communities we serve. Sometimes that service is in the form of arresting bad guys and sometimes it’s in the form of donating laptop computers to kids in need.”

HSI Detroit said it is on track to donate more than 1,900 laptops to schools across Michigan and Ohio.

