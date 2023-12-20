Lafayette Street Bridge rebuilding project to begin in 2024

It's a vital link between Bay City's south end and the west side, but next spring, the Lafayette Street Bridge is coming down.
By Trae Harris and Hannah Mose
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 8:12 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
A $112 million project is slated for the Lafayette Street Bridge in 2024. Everything from the operating tower to the drawbridge is set to be replaced, starting from the foundation.

“The bridge was originally built in 1938. So, it’s aging infrastructure that is past its rehabilitation point and needs replacement,” said Paul Schiefer, a construction engineer for the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT).

Lafayette is the oldest of Bay City’s four bridges.

Schiefer said the foundation is built on a timber pile, which is an outdated method. He said the new foundation will go deeper and be more resilient.

Knowing what they know now about scour and deterioration, the costly increase in maintenance and inspection cycles led to the decision to ultimately replace the bridge.

“Our folks in Lansing, they do an asset management strategy of this. And at this point, it’s just best to replace rather than repair,” Schiefer said.

Because the bridge is being replaced in its entirety, the work is expected to take up to three years.

Demolition is set to begin next May with completion set for June of 2027.

“It’s going to be a lengthy procedure to replace the bridge, but just know that we’ve got a great team at MDOT and we’ll have a great team with the contractors selected,” Schiefer said.

The new bridge deck will have two 12-foot lanes, sidewalks, and a bike lane, with a barrier between the bike lane to increase safety.

There will be detour routes set up, with north and south traffic using M-13, Wenona Street, and Henry Street. Traffic will also be able to use M-25 and M-84.

“Once the detour is in place, it will be a constant detour,” Schiefer said. “We’ll be running an expedited schedule, so the contractor will be expected to work six days a week. We’re really pushing to get this thing done and open.”

More details about the plan of construction will be revealed to the public once a contractor is selected in March.

The project is funded by a $73 million grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation with the rest covered by the state and additional federal funding.

