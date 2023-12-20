Local athletes sign letters of intent for college teams

MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) – Wednesday, Dec. 20 kicked off the early signing period for college football and several local student-athletes are heading to the next level.

At Heritage High School, the Hawks’ wide receiver Braylon Isom made it official, signing his letter of intent to become a Red Hawk at Miami University of Ohio.

Isom is the 2023 Harry Hawkins Award winner and carries quite the resume, setting the state record for the most touchdowns and receiving yards in a high school career, with 52 touchdowns and 3,830 yards. He also had the state record for touchdowns in a single season with 26.

Isom has stayed loyal throughout the process and is excited to get to work.

“One of the biggest things when I was in my recruitment was finding a school I have genuine connections with, not just my position coach, but every coach,” Isom said. “I would go there, every coach knows my name, every coach ask me how basketball is, how this is doing, how my family is doing and I just really loved it there. I love the campus and everything about the school.”

At Mt. Pleasant High School, AJ Dennis also put pen to paper.

He will be heading to Champaign to play for the University of Illinois.

Dennis stands 6′4″, 285 pounds, and is a 4-star recruit. Less than two weeks ago, Illini Head Coach Bret Bielema did a home visit and dinner with him and his family.

According to 247Sports, Dennis is the highest-ranked signee for Illinois during Bielema’s tenure.

He feels the Illini are a perfect match for his future.

“A lot of it’s relationships and I’ve had a great relationship with the coaching staff,” Dennis said. “They were the first power five school to offer me and I’ve been there four times, so going back for that fourth visit, it just felt like home, so I decided it’s the right fit and I told Coach B. and made it official.”

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.