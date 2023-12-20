Man drove over 100 mph into oncoming traffic with 3 kids in car during chase, police say

Laquint Stevenson is charged with evading arrest, child endangerment, reckless driving and...
Laquint Stevenson is charged with evading arrest, child endangerment, reckless driving and failure to obey a traffic officer.(SCSO)
By Rose Johnson and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 12:08 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) - A man faces charges after police said he drove over 100 mph into oncoming traffic during a police chase while three children were in the car, according to the Memphis Police Department.

Tuesday at 7:30 p.m., officers said they were flagged down by Laquint Stevenson’s girlfriend, who told officers that he hadn’t allowed her to get out of his vehicle, which also had three children inside.

She told officers that he threatened to beat her if she didn’t get into the car, and said she was afraid that he would carry out his threat because of his previous domestic violence history, including arrests, the affidavit stated.

The woman told officers that she got out of the vehicle when Stevenson pulled into a gas station to put air in one of his tires. She also called for help to get the children out, police said.

Officers said when they walked up to Stevenson’s vehicle and told him to get out, he refused and drove off with the three children still inside.

The officers said they returned to their squad cars and pursued Stevenson’s vehicle, but he refused to stop, the affidavit stated.

Police said he drove into oncoming traffic and reached speeds over 100 mph.

A short time later, Stevenson got out of the vehicle and ran away, leaving the children inside, according to police.

Stevenson is charged with evading arrest, child endangerment, reckless driving and failure to obey a traffic officer.

Officers returned the children safely to Stevenson’s girlfriend.

Copyright 2023 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A young mid-Michigan mother is fighting for her life hoping to make it to Christmas and that...
Holding out hope: Young mother fighting for her life in hospice
DNA evidence found on Karen Umphrey’s clothing was matched to Douglas Laming thanks to...
Michigan man arrested in 1980 slaying of young woman whose body was found at state game area
There is a traffic alert.
SB US-23 back open following crash in Genesee Co.
Family photos show 6-year-old Kaleigh, left, and 4-year-old Khloe, right. Family members said...
Family mourning loss of 2 young children in deadly house fire week before Christmas
Holiday traveling looking good in mid-Michigan.
Today is the beginning of a dry and warming forecast before the holidays

Latest News

Ryan Clay Phelps, a senior at George Rogers Clark High School, died from injuries sustained...
Community mourns teen who died in a farming accident
Two people are dead after a news helicopter crashed in a New Jersey forest. (Source: KYW/CNN)
Police discuss news chopper crash
FILE - A medical worker reacts as police officers and pedestrians cheer medical workers...
States trashing troves of masks and pandemic gear as huge, costly stockpiles linger and expire
A challenge is bringing metal to marching bands. One band participating is directed by a...
‘Enter Sandman’: CMU alum directing Hawkeye Metallica tribute