Michigan UIA receives $2.6M grant to pay for extra staff

MICHIGAN (WNEM) - The federal government is paying the Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency (UIA) so it can better fight against fraud.

The U.S. Department of Labor (USDOL) is providing $2,609,000 through an ARPA grant.

With it, the UIA will hire 30 new limited-term unemployment insurance examiners and regulation agents for its fraud and investigations division.

“Integrity is central to the success of Michigan’s unemployment insurance program. Our agency has zero tolerance for anyone who fraudulently steals money from hard-working Michigan residents who rely on the safety net UIA provides when they lose their jobs,” said UIA Director Julia Dale. “This grant will allow us to expand our efforts to aggressively pursue bad actors and make them pay for their crimes.”

The new hires will be dedicated to resolving outstanding claims arising from identity theft during the pandemic.

