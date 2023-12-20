Mid-Michigan Christmas weather history

MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) - The National Weather Service (NWS) compiled data of Michigan’s Christmas weather history for Flint and Saginaw.

Saginaw

The following are climate averages for Christmas Day in Saginaw from 1912-2022:

Average high temperature: 31 degrees Fahrenheit

Average low temperature: 19 degrees Fahrenheit

Average precipitation: 0.06 inches

Average snowfall: 0.3 inches

Average snow depth: 1 inch

The NWS said the probability of a white Christmas, which is at least one-inch of snow on the ground, is 45.7 percent. That data is based on data collection of U.S. climate normals from 1991-2020.

The following are climate extremes for Saginaw on Christmas Day from 1912-2022:

Highest maximum temperature: 63 degrees Fahrenheit - 1982

Lowest maximum temperature: 8 degrees Fahrenheit - 1983

Lowest minimum temperature: -4 degrees Fahrenheit - 1914, 1980, and 1985

Highest minimum temperature: 46 degrees Fahrenheit - 1982

Highest precipitation: 1.39 inches - 1965

Highest snowfall: 5.1 inches - 1915

Highest snow depth: 20 inches - 1929

Flint

The following are climate averages for Christmas Day in Flint from 1912-2022:

Average high temperature: 32 degrees Fahrenheit

Average low temperature: 19 degrees Fahrenheit

Average precipitation: 0.06 inches

Average snowfall: 0.4 inches

Average snow depth: 2 inches

The NWS said the probability of a white Christmas for Flint is 51.1 percent. That data is based on data collection of U.S. climate normals from 1991-2020.

The following are climate extremes for Flint on Christmas Day from 1912-2022:

Highest Max Temperature: 65 degrees Fahrenheit - 1982

Lowest Max Temperature: 8 degrees Fahrenheit - 1983

Lowest Min Temperature: -13 degrees Fahrenheit - 2000

Highest Min Temperature: 48 degrees Fahrenheit - 1982

Highest Precipitation: 0.50 inches - 2003

Highest Snowfall: 5.2 inches - 2002

Highest Snow Depth: 18 inches - 2000

For graphs and a list of the NWS’s complete data collection from 1912-2022, click here.

TV5′s First Alert meteorologists said we are headed into an El Niño winter for the winter of 2023-24.

They said after looking at the numbers from previous El Niño winters, they’re thinking this winter is headed toward slightly above-normal temperatures, with below-average snowfall.

