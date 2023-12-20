Mid-Michigan Christmas weather history

By Emily Keinath
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 1:45 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) - The National Weather Service (NWS) compiled data of Michigan’s Christmas weather history for Flint and Saginaw.

Saginaw

The following are climate averages for Christmas Day in Saginaw from 1912-2022:

  • Average high temperature: 31 degrees Fahrenheit
  • Average low temperature: 19 degrees Fahrenheit
  • Average precipitation: 0.06 inches
  • Average snowfall: 0.3 inches
  • Average snow depth: 1 inch

The NWS said the probability of a white Christmas, which is at least one-inch of snow on the ground, is 45.7 percent. That data is based on data collection of U.S. climate normals from 1991-2020.

The following are climate extremes for Saginaw on Christmas Day from 1912-2022:

  • Highest maximum temperature: 63 degrees Fahrenheit - 1982
  • Lowest maximum temperature: 8 degrees Fahrenheit - 1983
  • Lowest minimum temperature: -4 degrees Fahrenheit - 1914, 1980, and 1985
  • Highest minimum temperature: 46 degrees Fahrenheit - 1982
  • Highest precipitation: 1.39 inches - 1965
  • Highest snowfall: 5.1 inches - 1915
  • Highest snow depth: 20 inches - 1929
Flint

The following are climate averages for Christmas Day in Flint from 1912-2022:

  • Average high temperature: 32 degrees Fahrenheit
  • Average low temperature: 19 degrees Fahrenheit
  • Average precipitation: 0.06 inches
  • Average snowfall: 0.4 inches
  • Average snow depth: 2 inches

The NWS said the probability of a white Christmas for Flint is 51.1 percent. That data is based on data collection of U.S. climate normals from 1991-2020.

The following are climate extremes for Flint on Christmas Day from 1912-2022:

  • Highest Max Temperature: 65 degrees Fahrenheit - 1982
  • Lowest Max Temperature: 8 degrees Fahrenheit - 1983
  • Lowest Min Temperature: -13 degrees Fahrenheit - 2000
  • Highest Min Temperature: 48 degrees Fahrenheit - 1982
  • Highest Precipitation: 0.50 inches - 2003
  • Highest Snowfall: 5.2 inches - 2002
  • Highest Snow Depth: 18 inches - 2000

For graphs and a list of the NWS’s complete data collection from 1912-2022, click here.

TV5′s First Alert meteorologists said we are headed into an El Niño winter for the winter of 2023-24.

Related: Mid-Michigan El Niño Winters: A Historical Look & What We Think Could Be Ahead

They said after looking at the numbers from previous El Niño winters, they’re thinking this winter is headed toward slightly above-normal temperatures, with below-average snowfall.

