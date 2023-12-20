Mid-Michigan Christmas weather history
MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) - The National Weather Service (NWS) compiled data of Michigan’s Christmas weather history for Flint and Saginaw.
Saginaw
The following are climate averages for Christmas Day in Saginaw from 1912-2022:
- Average high temperature: 31 degrees Fahrenheit
- Average low temperature: 19 degrees Fahrenheit
- Average precipitation: 0.06 inches
- Average snowfall: 0.3 inches
- Average snow depth: 1 inch
The NWS said the probability of a white Christmas, which is at least one-inch of snow on the ground, is 45.7 percent. That data is based on data collection of U.S. climate normals from 1991-2020.
The following are climate extremes for Saginaw on Christmas Day from 1912-2022:
- Highest maximum temperature: 63 degrees Fahrenheit - 1982
- Lowest maximum temperature: 8 degrees Fahrenheit - 1983
- Lowest minimum temperature: -4 degrees Fahrenheit - 1914, 1980, and 1985
- Highest minimum temperature: 46 degrees Fahrenheit - 1982
- Highest precipitation: 1.39 inches - 1965
- Highest snowfall: 5.1 inches - 1915
- Highest snow depth: 20 inches - 1929
Flint
The following are climate averages for Christmas Day in Flint from 1912-2022:
- Average high temperature: 32 degrees Fahrenheit
- Average low temperature: 19 degrees Fahrenheit
- Average precipitation: 0.06 inches
- Average snowfall: 0.4 inches
- Average snow depth: 2 inches
The NWS said the probability of a white Christmas for Flint is 51.1 percent. That data is based on data collection of U.S. climate normals from 1991-2020.
The following are climate extremes for Flint on Christmas Day from 1912-2022:
- Highest Max Temperature: 65 degrees Fahrenheit - 1982
- Lowest Max Temperature: 8 degrees Fahrenheit - 1983
- Lowest Min Temperature: -13 degrees Fahrenheit - 2000
- Highest Min Temperature: 48 degrees Fahrenheit - 1982
- Highest Precipitation: 0.50 inches - 2003
- Highest Snowfall: 5.2 inches - 2002
- Highest Snow Depth: 18 inches - 2000
For graphs and a list of the NWS’s complete data collection from 1912-2022, click here.
TV5′s First Alert meteorologists said we are headed into an El Niño winter for the winter of 2023-24.
They said after looking at the numbers from previous El Niño winters, they’re thinking this winter is headed toward slightly above-normal temperatures, with below-average snowfall.
