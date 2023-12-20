Mid-Michigan credit union purchases bank in Florida

By Emily Keinath
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 2:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WNEM) - Dort Financial Credit Union completed its purchase of a bank in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Dort Financial’s President and CEO Brian Waldron said it will operate the four branches of Flagler Bank, soon to be “Flagler Credit Union, a Division of Dort Financial,” with the same people members are already accustomed to see.

The credit union expects the merge of Flagler’s members to its systems by June 2024, which will include all accounts and all services.

The acquisition grew Dort Financial Credit Union’s assets to over $2 billion, with 15 locations in two states.

