MLS drafts 5 Flint City Bucks players

Hugo Bacharach
Hugo Bacharach(Bob Bruce | Flint City Bucks)
By Hannah Mose
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 10:07 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) – Five players from the Flint City Bucks were drafted by Major League Soccer (MLS) teams on Tuesday, Dec. 19.

Flint City AFC said the club has now sent 103 alumni to MLS since 1999 and they are the only soccer club in the world to send a player to MLS every year of the SuperDraft era.

The following players were drafted to MLS teams for 2024:

  • Hugo Bacharach from Indiana was drafted ninth overall by Minnesota United FC. He has been with the club for two seasons.
  • Palmer Ault from Butler was drafted 34th overall by Colorado Rapids. He started with the club in 2023.
  • Jason Shokalook from Akron was drafted 35th overall by Chicago Fire FC. He has been with the club for four seasons.
  • Malik Henry from Akron was drafted 39th overall by CF Montréal. He debuted for the Bucks in 2023.
  • Jonathan Robinson from Western Michigan was drafted 80th overall by Sporting Kansas City. He also debuted for the Bucks in 2023.

Flint City AFC said the team has qualified for the playoffs 25 times in 27 seasons, and in 2023, they claimed their first division title of the Flint era.

