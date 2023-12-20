Monte Morris gives back to local teen patients at Hurley Children’s Hospital in Flint

By Mark Pearson and Austin Szumowicz
Updated: 1 hour ago
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Ever since his days at Beecher, Monte Morris has been a Flint legend and today, he gave back to the city he loves.

Morris stopped by Hurley Children’s Hospital in Flint and surprised ten teenage patients with gifts and redecorated their hospital rooms. Monte and the Pistons collaborated with Wish Upon a Teen with their “Design My Room” program which helps provide room makeovers for teens who need extended inpatient medical care.

Monte says he’s always been a giver, especially when it comes to his hometown, but he felt it was important to give back to those who could use a little more joy this holiday season.

“Everybody sometimes are not as fortunate to enjoy these holidays. Not just Christmas but other ones as well,” said the former Mr. Basketball winner. “So for me, I’ve always pictured myself to be you know, a hero to somebody and that’s what I always put my hat on and that’s what I like doing. So I just want these kids you know to be more comfortable and be blessed on this amazing holiday and if I can be a part of that, I’m going to stand by them and stand by that 110 percent.”

