Proposal on ballot to allow more marijuana growth in Caro

CARO, Mich. (WNEM) - Caro is looking to boost the number of people allowed to grow marijuana.

“It is a citizens-initiated proposal which would raise three of our license amounts for marijuana growth here in the city,” said Scott Czasak, Caro city manager.

Once again, marijuana is on the ballot and this time, it is in Caro.

Voters will have a decision to make in February after a group of citizens received enough signatures to place a new proposal on the ballot to raise the number of adult-use marijuana grower licenses in the city.

“We would go from two licenses for Class C to 30, we would go from two licenses for processing to eight, and from zero licenses for excess to two,” Czasak explained.

The additional licenses would allow for more growers, and current growers could apply for additional licenses to increase the number of plants they’re allowed to grow. Each license allows growers to grow as many as 2,000 plants.

A grower who already has five licenses can apply for the excess marijuana grower license to grow more plants in increments of 2,000.

Each license would bring additional revenue into the city.

“Every application fee is $5,000, so if there are more applications filed, there’s more $5,000 fees that would come in,” Czasak said.

City officials are encouraging residents to speak up about the proposal.

“Because this is a citizens-initiated petition, it is for the citizens to please exercise their right to vote on the 28th of February here at City Hall or through the early voting process to express their views on whether or not they would like this ordinance change to be adopted or if they would not like it to be adopted,” Czasak said.

The proposal would not increase the number of dispensaries allowed in the city.

