Saginaw man killed in hit-and-run

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A 55-year-old Saginaw man was killed in a hit-and-run Tuesday night, Dec. 19.

It happened about 5:45 p.m. in the area of Burt Street and E. Genesee Avenue in Saginaw.

The Saginaw man was pronounced dead at the scene, Saginaw Police said. He has been identified as Edward Nichols.

Police are still looking for the driver responsible.

The vehicle is described as a newer-style panel van. It is believed to be a white Ford Transit-style van, police said.

A 55-year-old Saginaw man was killed in a hit-and-run Tuesday night, Dec. 19. (Saginaw Police Department)

The vehicle should have damage near the front area and missing a black plastic fog light insert that was located near the crash, police said.

The van also has an unknown dark-colored decal on the passenger side. It was seen traveling north on E. Genesee immediately following the crash.

If you have any information on this incident, call Officer Alex Mawer at 989-860-4396 or the Saginaw Police Department at 989-759-1289.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.