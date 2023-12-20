Saginaw man killed in hit-and-run

Download the WNEM-TV5 streaming app so you can watch your favorite newscasts wherever you are.
By Brianna Owczarzak
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 1:29 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A 55-year-old Saginaw man was killed in a hit-and-run Tuesday night, Dec. 19.

It happened about 5:45 p.m. in the area of Burt Street and E. Genesee Avenue in Saginaw.

The Saginaw man was pronounced dead at the scene, Saginaw Police said. He has been identified as Edward Nichols.

Police are still looking for the driver responsible.

The vehicle is described as a newer-style panel van. It is believed to be a white Ford Transit-style van, police said.

A 55-year-old Saginaw man was killed in a hit-and-run Tuesday night, Dec. 19.
A 55-year-old Saginaw man was killed in a hit-and-run Tuesday night, Dec. 19.(Saginaw Police Department)

The vehicle should have damage near the front area and missing a black plastic fog light insert that was located near the crash, police said.

The van also has an unknown dark-colored decal on the passenger side. It was seen traveling north on E. Genesee immediately following the crash.

If you have any information on this incident, call Officer Alex Mawer at 989-860-4396 or the Saginaw Police Department at 989-759-1289.

Read next:
AG Nessel warning people about smishing scams during the holiday
***GENERIC IMAGE - DELETE THIS LINE***
‘Enter Sandman’: CMU alum directing Hawkeye Metallica tribute
A challenge is bringing metal to marching bands. One band participating is directed by a...
Gov. Whitmer announces more than $1.3 billion awarded to schools from Michigan Lottery sales
Michigan Lottery logo.
$17M of investments announced in Bay Co.
Money (generic)

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A young mid-Michigan mother is fighting for her life hoping to make it to Christmas and that...
Holding out hope: Young mother fighting for her life in hospice
DNA evidence found on Karen Umphrey’s clothing was matched to Douglas Laming thanks to...
Michigan man arrested in 1980 slaying of young woman whose body was found at state game area
There is a traffic alert.
SB US-23 back open following crash in Genesee Co.
Family photos show 6-year-old Kaleigh, left, and 4-year-old Khloe, right. Family members said...
Family mourning loss of 2 young children in deadly house fire week before Christmas
Holiday traveling looking good in mid-Michigan.
Today is the beginning of a dry and warming forecast before the holidays

Latest News

White Christmas generic
Mid-Michigan Christmas weather history
Before his big journey on Christmas Eve, jolly old Kris Kringle stopped by Michigan’s Sea Life...
Scuba Claus visits fish a Sea Life Aquarium
Here's a look at some of the stories we're following.
TV5 news update: Wednesday afternoon, Dec. 20
A challenge is bringing metal to marching bands. One band participating is directed by a...
‘Enter Sandman’: CMU alum directing Hawkeye Metallica tribute