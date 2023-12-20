Scuba Claus visits fish at Sea Life Aquarium

Download the WNEM-TV5 streaming app so you can watch your favorite newscasts wherever you are.
By WNEM Digital
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 1:53 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (WNEM) -Before his big journey on Christmas Eve, jolly old Kris Kringle stopped by Michigan’s Sea Life Aquarium.

Wednesday morning, Dec. 20, the aquarium said Scuba Claus took a dive in the tropical ocean habitat, bringing a bad of goodies.

Benson, a green sea turtle, was very happy to see him.

The dive is part of Sea Life’s “FISH-mas” event, featuring lights, decorations and holiday-themed education talks.

Learn more about the event at this link.

Read next:
AG Nessel warning people about smishing scams during the holiday
USPS-related "smishing"
‘Enter Sandman’: CMU alum directing Hawkeye Metallica tribute
A challenge is bringing metal to marching bands. One band participating is directed by a...
Saginaw man killed in hit-and-run
A 55-year-old Saginaw man was killed in a hit-and-run Tuesday night, Dec. 19.
Mid-Michigan Christmas weather history
Generic snow

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A young mid-Michigan mother is fighting for her life hoping to make it to Christmas and that...
Holding out hope: Young mother fighting for her life in hospice
DNA evidence found on Karen Umphrey’s clothing was matched to Douglas Laming thanks to...
Michigan man arrested in 1980 slaying of young woman whose body was found at state game area
There is a traffic alert.
SB US-23 back open following crash in Genesee Co.
Family photos show 6-year-old Kaleigh, left, and 4-year-old Khloe, right. Family members said...
Family mourning loss of 2 young children in deadly house fire week before Christmas
Holiday traveling looking good in mid-Michigan.
Today is the beginning of a dry and warming forecast before the holidays

Latest News

Dort Financial Credit Union logo
Mid-Michigan credit union purchases bank in Florida
White Christmas generic
Mid-Michigan Christmas weather history
Before his big journey on Christmas Eve, jolly old Kris Kringle stopped by Michigan’s Sea Life...
Scuba Claus visits fish a Sea Life Aquarium
A 55-year-old Saginaw man was killed in a hit-and-run Tuesday night, Dec. 19.
Saginaw man killed in hit-and-run