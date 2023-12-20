State reissues green, white license plate; driver’s license, ID redesign

MICHIGAN (WNEM) - In 2024, the state is bringing back a green and white “Water Wonderland” license plate, as well as new driver’s licenses and state IDs with a new security design.

The Michigan Department of State made the announcement on Wednesday, Dec. 20.

License Plate

Prompted by the request of Michiganders, the green and white license plate has been approved to be reissued.

Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said the license plate pays tribute to the 1963 Civil Rights advancements, as it was the year of the March on Washington and the year Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and UAW President Walter Reuther led the Walk to Freedom in Detroit where Dr. King made his “I Have a Dream” speech. The plate is also similar to one issued in 1963 for some types of vehicles.

The Michigan Department of State today announced the state is bringing back a green and white “Water Wonderland” license plate. (Michigan Department of State)

Residents can order the new plate starting Saturday, Jan. 27 online or when purchasing a vehicle through a dealership. It is available for passenger vehicles and as a disability plate. When purchasing, a one-time $5 graphic plate fee with be assessed in addition to normal registration fees. You can personalize the plate, but it is limited to six digits due to the font style and size.

Driver’s Licenses and State IDs

To stay up to date with national best practices and technology, the look of the state’s driver’s licenses and state IDs are changing to include engraved data and other security features to reduce the risk of counterfeiting and fraud.

The font and color theme of the cards have been updated to clearly distinguish from the current design and they will display the Michigan Coat of Arms. The names of the five Great Lakes will be seen in multicolored text when the card is held at certain angles.

Additionally, the new cards will have a two-line name format to accommodate more characters than the current design.

The Michigan Department of State today announced the state will begin issuing Michigan driver’s licenses and state IDs with a cutting-edge security design in 2024. (Michigan Department of State)

As part of the redesign, the magnetic stripe on the back of the cards will be removed. Bar codes containing information from the front of the card will remain on the back in scannable format.

Shading and curved lines in the new design are difficult to replicate, which strengthens the integrity of the cards. The state will also use a gold Michigan shape with a star in it to indicate the license and ID are REAL ID-compliant.

Starting May 27, 2025, by federal law, a standard Michigan driver’s license or state ID without the REAL ID-compliant indicator will not be adequate to board an aircraft for domestic flights, or to enter a military base and certain other federal facilities. To upgrade to a REAL ID card, click here.

The redesign affects all standard and enhanced driver’s licenses and state IDs, including commercial, chauffeur’s, graduated, moped, and salvage vehicle agent licenses.

Current licenses and state IDs are valid until their expiration date, the state said, adding all Michigan residents will be issued the new design when they renew, replace, or correct their license or ID.

There will be no change in current driver’s license or state ID fees as a result of the new design.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.