SVSU to build first university environmental research facility on Lake Huron

KOCHVILLE TWP., Mich. (WNEM) – Saginaw Valley State University (SVSU) announced it will be building a $10 million environmental science research station near the Saginaw River mouth to Saginaw Bay.

SVSU said this comes after approval of $7.5 million in funding was approved by the state and signed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Monday, Dec. 18.

SVSU said it has a long history of partnering with local and federal agencies to test water quality at public beaches and study and improve the watershed through the Saginaw Bay Monitoring Consortium.

“We are thrilled to construct the first university environmental research facility on Lake Huron and to build upon our relationships in the region that are contributing to improved public health and a better ecological understanding of our Saginaw Bay watershed,” said George Grant Jr, SVSU president. “This facility will provide a standout learning laboratory for our students and faculty, and our partner agencies throughout the community.”

According to SVSU, the 10,000-square-foot research station will be built in Bangor Township on the west side of the Saginaw River, south of the Department of Natural Resources boat launch. The property is owned by Dow.

SVSU said this station will open opportunities for students from SVSU and surrounding K-12 schools.

“The supplemental bills will help uplift our students while strengthening SVSU’s environmental science programs. These investments will create more facilities for increased freshwater research, which will help to transpire a better understanding of our iconic Great Lakes,” said state Rep. Amos O’Neal.

The university said it also operates a mobile laboratory that travels to parks, K-12 schools, and other venues to introduce science opportunities to young people, adding the lab has hosted about 19,000 visitors since it was introduced in 2016.

SVSU said it will use $2.5 million in existing capital reserve funds to cover its portion of the project cost.

Construction is expected to begin in the fall of 2025.

