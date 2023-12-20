‘This means everything’: Christmas came early to Genesee Co.

GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - One mid-Michigan sheriff’s office has been handing out early Christmas presents all day on Wednesday, Dec. 20, as part of its Santa on Patrol operation.

“You were on your phone and that was breaking the law, but it doesn’t mean you’re getting a ticket ‘cause we have discretion,” said Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson.

Instead of a ticket, this woman named Amy got an early Christmas present.

“This means the world to me,” Amy said. “I literally feel like it’s a dream.”

Amy said she’s fallen on hard times and now she’s been pulled over, but today, thanks to Swanson and Kroger, she received a $250 Kroger gift card.

It’s part of the sheriff’s office Santa on Patrol, a special operation to spread cheer. The sheriff’s office conducted legal traffic stops, but instead of issuing tickets they gave out gift cards to the “offender”.

“This is so nice, he’s blessing all these families. I just wish I could meet him at least one time,” Amy said. “It’s amazing.”

In all, $5,000 in Kroger gift cards were given out throughout Genesee County on Wednesday. Each card was valued at $250.

“It means everything to me,” said Nicole who was also stopped by Swanson’s team. “It’s going to help our family this year.”

Nicole said she works as a lunch lady at a local school. She said she wants to make a difference in the lives of kids, recalling how close she was to cafeteria workers when she was a student in school.

“I thought I was in trouble. I think it’s amazing,” she said. “I don’t ever win anything, or get chosen for anything, so I don’t know, my heart’s pounding right now.”

“The fact that you serve kids as a lunch lady, and now you’re able to be served, it comes full circle. So keep doing what you’re doing,” Swanson said.

Getting back to Amy, the sheriff’s office is working with her to send more help her way in time for Christmas.

“I’m in a very hard time and this means everything to me, it does,” she said.

As for Swanson, he said there’s no place else he’d rather be.

“There’s so many hurting people that live with pain every single day, it’s not based on the neighborhood, or a particular group. Everybody experiences pain. And today, we’re able to just kind of alleviate a little bit of that. This is why I became a cop,” Swanson said.

Swanson and Kroger representatives also presented a $10,000 check to the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan to help provide holiday meals.

