Tracking quiet weather and a warm-up ahead of the holidays

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A few drivers will be happy to hear the pavement is dry out the door this morning. Today is another quiet day, but the beginning of a warm-up that will exceed the 30s and 40s! Those who are watching the forecast for holiday travel will be thrilled to see a manageable forecast for drivers and flyers before December 25th.

Clouds dominate the upcoming forecast. (WNEM)

Today - The day started with mostly cloudy skies, but the hope is to bring at least a few minutes of sunshine into mid-Michigan. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy, but still have your sunglasses nearby just in case. We talked about a warm up and temperatures today are taking off for the upper 30s this afternoon. Normal highs for mid to late December would be around 33 degrees, so we will exceed that easily. Winds will finally settle down and be out of the southwest at 5-10mph. Today the sunrise is at 8:04am and the sunset is at 5:01pm. Today we lose 8 second of daylight.

Days are still getting shorter with small daylight. (WNEM)

Tonight - Mostly cloudy skies will hold overhead, and help to keep some of the heat closer to the ground. Lows will be in the upper 20s once again. Winds do shift and come out of the northeast around 5-10mph.

Unseasonably warm weather coming. (WNEM)

Thursday - The clouds are going to continue to dominate the forecast. Clouds are typical in Michigan during the winter, so be prepared for some gloomy times. Happening tomorrow is the winter solstice. That will take place at 10:27pm when the earth is tilted furthest away from the sun.

Winter starts at 10:27pm on Dec. 21, 2023. (WNEM)

That means it is the shortest day of the year...regarding daylight that is. We will lose 4 second of daylight, but come December 22, less than one second will be gained back. That also marks the beginning of winter. If you’re outside tomorrow plan on a high of upper 30s with winds out of the east northeast 5-10mph.

Holiday travel is looking good ahead of Christmas. (WNEM)

