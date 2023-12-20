‘We need more joy’: Principal goes above and beyond to spread holiday cheer to students

Cedar Ridge Elementary School Principal Erin Lange is helping spread a little holiday cheer to her students ahead of Christmas. (Source: KWTX)
By Ally Kadlubar and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 5:54 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX/Gray News) - A principal in Texas is helping bring holiday magic to her elementary school students this Christmas.

Cedar Ridge Elementary School Principal Erin Lange has been dressing up like an elf and hiding in different places on campus ahead of the holiday weekend.

“School should be fun,” Lange said. “I think we get kind of lost in all the testing and the learning. I think this is a good time to celebrate and bring smiles to the students.”

Lange surprised Cedar Ridge students as they stepped off the bus to find her dressed in elf attire and on the roof of the school’s entrance this week.

She said she wanted to do something memorable before students leave for Christmas break.

Lange found hiding spots around the school to greet them as they walked to class.

“Kids are coming in excited and happy and laughing,” she said.

Lange started her daily hiding spots last year to help boost attendance during December while bringing some holiday cheer to her students.

“We need more joy. We get the kids in the morning laughing and having fun for the Christmas season,” she said. “I hide somewhere every morning.”

The principal said it did help attendance last year and increased the holiday spirit seen on campus.

She said students run up to her every morning.

According to Lange, she plans to make this an annual tradition at the school.

Copyright 2023 KWTX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

