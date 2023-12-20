Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023: 5 things you need to know

Catch up on the day's top stories with TV5 Wake-Up's "5 things you need to know"
Catch up on the day's top stories with TV5 Wake-Up's "5 things you need to know"
By Blake Keller and Sierra Searcy
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 4:36 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Happy Wednesday, mid-Michigan! Can you believe Christmas is just days away?! Before you continue your morning routine, check out five stories to know for today.

1. We’re still working to find out the reason behind a large police presence Tuesday night in Saginaw. The incident reported shortly after 6 p.m. on East Genesee near Burt near the City Rescue Mission. We’ve reached out to police for more information.

2. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is investigating the theft of more than 20 guns from the Dunham’s store in Burton. Investigators said the break-in happened just after midnight Saturday and involved five people. There is a $5,000 reward for info leading to their arrests.

3. Next spring, the Lafayette Street Bridge is coming down. A $112 million project is set for 2024. Lafayette is the oldest of Bay City’s four bridges. Demolition is set to begin next May with completion set for June of 2027. It could take up to three years to finish.

4. The Flint City Council will host a special meeting tonight with a resolution to allocate ARPA funding. This comes after Monday night’s meeting when the council did not act on a number of resolutions. Mayor Sheldon Neeley told TV5, city council hasn’t taken action on a resolution in a month. The meeting is at 5:30 p.m.

5. Happening today, the East Side Soup Kitchen in Saginaw is hosting a Christmas meal and celebration. They’re serving ham, turkey and all the sides. There will also be live music and an appearance by Santa and Mrs. Claus. The Christmas Blessing Store will be open, where you can shop at no cost. It starts at 11 a.m.

Catch WNEMTV5 Wake-Up from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. and TV5 News at 9 weekdays.

Michigan man arrested in 1980 slaying of young woman whose body was found at state game area
DNA evidence found on Karen Umphrey’s clothing was matched to Douglas Laming thanks to...
SB US-23 back open following crash in Genesee Co.
Traffic Crash
Holding out hope: Young mother fighting for her life in hospice
Young mother in hospice
Proposal on ballot to allow more marijuana growth in Caro
Marijuana generic

