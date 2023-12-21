Cloudy winter days fill the forecast as rain chances climb

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Clouds are pretty common during Michigan winters, and the forecast may not appear winter-like with snow but it will with clouds. Quiet and cloudy weather hold, but rain chances do start to re-appear in the forecast. Overall, none of the weather weather should slow down travelers through the weekend when trying to make it to holiday plans.

Today - The clouds were filling in yesterday, and we will have more clouds today. In the morning there will be a few breaks in the clouds, but that won’t last all day. If you saw a break in the clouds overnight, there could be a thin layer of frost to scrape off the windshield. Clouds will dominate today’s forecast, so sunglasses won’t be essential. Temperatures today will warm up to the upper 30s even with the clouds. East winds will be around 5-10mph. Today is also the winter solstice, meaning the earth’s tilt is at it’s further point away from the sun. As the earth start to tilt back, we still start to gain daylight. That is why many say the shortest day of the year meaning shortest amount of daylight. It will be the shortest day and the longest night. The solstice will happen at 10:27pm.

Winter Solstice is tonight with winter starting. (WNEM)

Tonight - The clouds will stay in place overhead as the dry weather remains. Winds will be out of the east southeast at 5-10mph. Temperatures overnight cool out, but not that much due to the cloud cover, so expect morning lows to reach 31 degrees.

Friday - Again, we have clouds to start the day. High will take off towards 40 degrees in the afternoon. The forecast does not stay quiet with rainfall possible into the evening.

Hour-By-Hour Forecast has rain returning Friday evening. (WNEM)

The rain won’t too be difficult for holiday travelers, but take it easy on wet roads. Rain starts around the commute and continues overnight and into Saturday morning. Winds will be out of the southeast at 5-10mph.

Holiday Forecast Outlook - Temperatures warm during this timeframe with highs going from the 40s to the 50s by December 25th. Saturday has rain in the morning, but that ends by lunchtime.

Hour-By-Hour Forecast shows the rain wrapping up Saturday morning. (WNEM)

Sunday is cloudy still, but dry. Much of Monday will be dry, but rain chances build late in the day. Tuesday has a system nearing, and rain will be back in Mid-Michigan. Whether you are staying home or traveling for the holidays, the TV5 First Alert Weather app will work wherever your plans take you.

Holiday travel will have some rain, but manageable for travel. (WNEM)

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.