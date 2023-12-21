Councilman Eric Mays kicked out of another Flint council meeting

Eric Mays
Eric Mays(WNEM)
By WNEM Digital
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 5:27 AM EST
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Flint City Councilman Eric Mays took aim at the city council president during Wednesday’s special meeting.

It came after Mays was suspended and removed from the meeting by police, for a second time.

Wednesday’s special meeting was initially called in part to vote on suspending Mays and censuring councilwoman Jerri Winfrey-Carter. Both have been accused of conduct unbecoming of a city councilmember.

“Ladel Lewis is doing what she normally been doing,” Mays said to TV5. “She’s ruling me, the audience, every little thing out of order. She’s not following the rules and the laws of the city of Flint and the council.”

During the meeting, members once again tried talking over each other, yelling over each other’s points of orders.

Mays said he will file a federal lawsuit in response.

