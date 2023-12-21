Game of the Week preview: All Saints High School

By Mark Pearson
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 11:53 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - This week’s WNEM Game of the Week features All Saints and Garber. Today, we zone in on the Cougars.

All Saints enters this matchup with the Dukes having won five of their last six games.

This Cougars squad has a good balance of experience and youth with five sophomores, one junior and five seniors.

Last season, All Saints went 14-10 overall with one playoff win before getting knocked out by Kingston.

The last Cougars loss this season was a close one at home and All Saints knows what they need to do to fix it going forward.

