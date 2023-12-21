Game of the Week preview: Garber High School

The next TV5 Game of the Week will be on Friday, Dec. 22, and it will be featuring the boys’ teams from Garber and All Saints.
By Mark Pearson and Hannah Mose
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 6:19 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESSEXVILLE, Mich. (WNEM) – The next TV5 Game of the Week will be on Friday, Dec. 22, and it will be featuring the boys’ teams from Garber and All Saints.

The Garber Dukes are entering this matchup with a 3-3 overall record and have alternated wins and losses through the first six games.

The Dukes went 14-10 a season ago with a postseason win against John Glenn before being knocked out by Carrollton.

Two of Garber’s losses this season were by six points or less and the Dukes understand what they have to work on in order to turn those close losses into wins.

“Improving on our communication on defense I think we can work on defensively. I think swinging the ball, competing as a team, playing together offensively,” said junior Cade Walker.

Head Coach Chris Watz said despite the team’s experience, there is still work to do.

“We’ve probably had a couple games that I think we could have been on the other end that I wish we could have got but we’re just not there yet. We’ve got experience but that doesn’t mean that’s an automatic win so we’ve got work to do,” he said.

TV5 will be live at Garber High School on Friday, Dec. 22 to continue coverage of the Game of the Week.

Read next:
Off-duty firefighter, police officer save driver from burning car
Off-duty firefighter, police officer saves driver from burning car
Trooper shot in Bridgeport Twp. incident released from hospital, recovering
Bridgeport Township shooting scene
Lt. Gov., State Sen. discuss Working Families Tax Credit
Flipping through money
Recreation Passport fee to increase in 2024
Recreation Passport logo

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 55-year-old Saginaw man was killed in a hit-and-run Tuesday night, Dec. 19.
Saginaw man killed in hit-and-run
The Michigan Department of State today announced the state is bringing back a green and white...
State reissues green, white license plate; driver’s license, ID redesign
Family photos show 6-year-old Kaleigh, left, and 4-year-old Khloe, right. Family members said...
Family mourning loss of 2 young children in deadly house fire week before Christmas
Lafayette Street Bridge
Lafayette Street Bridge rebuilding project to begin in 2024
More than $17M of investments announced in Bay Co.
More than $17M of investments announced in Bay Co.

Latest News

The next TV5 Game of the Week will be on Friday, Dec. 22, and it will be featuring the boys’...
Game of the Week preview: Garber High School
Game of the Week preview: All Saints High School
This week’s WNEM Game of the Week features All Saints and Garber. Today, we zone in on the...
Game of the Week preview: All Saints High School
It’s time to announce the TV5 Game of the Week.
TV5′s Game of the Week announced