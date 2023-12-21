Game of the Week preview: Garber High School

ESSEXVILLE, Mich. (WNEM) – The next TV5 Game of the Week will be on Friday, Dec. 22, and it will be featuring the boys’ teams from Garber and All Saints.

The Garber Dukes are entering this matchup with a 3-3 overall record and have alternated wins and losses through the first six games.

The Dukes went 14-10 a season ago with a postseason win against John Glenn before being knocked out by Carrollton.

Two of Garber’s losses this season were by six points or less and the Dukes understand what they have to work on in order to turn those close losses into wins.

“Improving on our communication on defense I think we can work on defensively. I think swinging the ball, competing as a team, playing together offensively,” said junior Cade Walker.

Head Coach Chris Watz said despite the team’s experience, there is still work to do.

“We’ve probably had a couple games that I think we could have been on the other end that I wish we could have got but we’re just not there yet. We’ve got experience but that doesn’t mean that’s an automatic win so we’ve got work to do,” he said.

TV5 will be live at Garber High School on Friday, Dec. 22 to continue coverage of the Game of the Week.

