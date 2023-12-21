Genesee Co. Sheriff’s Office welcomes new therapy dog

GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) – The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office got a new therapy dog to serve both the staff and inmates at the jail.

Charlotte seems like she is being treated well, but that hasn’t always been the case for her.

According to the executive director of the Humane Society of Genesee County, Charlotte was a neglect case brought to light to the cruelty investigator.

The investigator talked to Charlotte’s owner and gave her a second chance, but on a follow-up visit, she found that the poodle mix was still neglected.

The owner realized she couldn’t afford the dog and surrendered her to the humane society, which donated her to the sheriff’s office.

“We brought her in a few weeks ago to test her out and we took her to all the floors and at first she was a little bit jittery with all the people. But she’s really starting to warm up to it and getting used to it. Today, when I was bringing her in, she was running to the door,” said Sgt. Laurisa Mercer, one of Charlotte’s caregivers.

Mercer said both the staff and the inmates enjoy having her around.

“All of the inmates absolutely love her. When I do see them, they ask me, ‘When are you bringing Charlotte up here today?’” Mercer said.

Charlotte helps lighten the mood around the jail for everyone with her calm nature. Sometimes she visits jail pods all on her own.

Sheriff Chris Swanson said not only is she used for therapy but for helping inmates in the I.G.N.I.T.E. program learn responsibility.

Mercer said she isn’t sure if the jail will ever have more than one therapy dog, but in the few days Charlotte has been around, inmates are asking if the jail can get a dog training program.

The Genesee County Jail is looking for a nickname to give Charlotte, but they need your help picking one.

