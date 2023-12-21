Livingston County woman wins nearly $500K in Michigan Lottery

(Unsplash)
By WILX News 10
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 11:46 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - A local woman was met with incredible news when she won nearly half a million dollars while playing the Michigan Lottery.

A 72-year-old Livingston County woman matched the winning Fantasy 5 numbers on Dec. 1 to win the jackpot of $459,411.

“I started buying tickets online a few years ago, and have continued to do so ever since,” said the player. “I logged in to my account to purchase a Mega Millions ticket and couldn’t believe it when I saw my account balance was $459,441! I waited three days to tell my husband because I was trying to process the news myself. I couldn’t sleep for a week because I’ve been so anxious to come claim my prize!”

The player said she plans to share the winnings with her family and then save the remainder.

