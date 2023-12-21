Lt. Gov., State Sen. discuss Working Families Tax Credit

By La'Nita Brooks and Emily Keinath
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 5:40 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Thousands of Michigan families will benefit from the Working Families Tax Credit in the coming months.

“This year, in this moment, at a time where things are so expensive and so urgent, that business means putting money back in people’s pockets. There’s never a year where stuff gets less expensive,”

Lt. Gov. Gilchrist was in Saginaw on Thursday, Dec. 21, and announced the plan he said will impact half the children in the state - with more money for groceries, healthcare, and other essentials.

“Seven hundred-thousand households in the state of Michigan will benefit from this program,” Gilchrist said.

Those households will be receiving an additional $550 on average. The checks are part of $1 billion in tax cuts that Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed into law earlier this year.

“If you get up every day and you work really hard, you should be able to make your bills. And this is one step closer to making that happen,” said Sen. Kristen McDonald-Rivet

McDonald-Rivet spear-headed this bill, introducing the legislation when she first took office.

“I was working on this before I came to the state Senate. The first day that I was there, I introduced the bill in order to make this happen and I was inspired to do it based on the stories that I heard, and the people I’m talking to right here in our community,” she said. “They just need a little bit of help in order to meet monthly bills.”

One’s eligibility depends on several factors, including your income, filing status, number of qualifying children, and disability status.

A single filer with zero kids must make under $18,000 to qualify. A single filer with one kid must make under $47,000. A married couple with two children would need to make under $60,000 combined to qualify.

“If you are able to take advantage of the Earned Income Tax Credit at the federal level, you will be able to take advantage of this Working Families Tax Credit at the state level,” Gilchrist said. “So, this is actually a pretty simple thing and that’s kind of the beauty of it. We’re not asking people to do a whole lot of extra stuff to get these resources.”

You can apply for the earned income tax credit when you do your taxes. From there, the state tax benefit is determined by taking 30 percent of the federal benefit.

“Twenty percent of our population in Saginaw County is in poverty. This is going to lessen the load of us trying to be able to maintain those services. So the more people that get some help, the better for us to be able to eliminate the expenses it takes to take care of our county. So, we’re excited that it’s going to help everybody,” said Hurley Coleman III, executive director of the Saginaw County Community Action Center.

Checks are expected to start getting mailed out on Feb. 13.

