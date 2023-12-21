New mixed-income apartments open in Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - There are 48 new mixed-income apartments now open in Flint’s Carriage Town.

Communities First Inc. -- a nonprofit dedicated to building healthy communities through economic development and affordable housing -- welcomed partners for the grand opening.

One of the partners was Congressman Dan Kildee, who helped secure funding for the project.

“What you’re doing is so much bigger than just an organization,” Kildee said. “This is about creating community, creating a place where people can be, can live their lives and be the best versions of themselves. This is no small thing.”

It cost nearly $17 million and is one of the largest new housing projects in Carriage Town in several years.

