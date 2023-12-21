Rain chances return Friday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Monday brought snow and wind, but ever since that system left us, we’ve been relatively quiet this week in Mid-Michigan.

But the clouds are returning today and it appears that’s a sign of things to come as we close out the traditional workweek tomorrow night. It won’t be the only chance we have for wet weather going into the Christmas holiday, but it’s looking like we’ll be seeing rain with each passing disturbance, so travel locally should be fairly smooth, though the rain will be a nuisance at times.

This Evening & Overnight

As for tonight, we expect to remain mainly dry, despite a few areas of rain and snow showing up on radar. The air at ground level is pretty dry, so much of this that’s high above our heads should evaporate before it reaches us at ground level. As of 5 PM, no ground observations were showing any wet weather. If something does manage to reach, it should amount to little more than a sprinkle or some drizzle here and there where ground moisture may be a bit better.

Lows will be warmer than the last few nights Thursday night. (WNEM)

Despite the clouds today, we’re similar temperature wise this afternoon and tonight we shouldn’t fall very far with our temperatures. Overnight lows will likely stay in the 30s for many of us tonight, with a southeast wind around 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Friday

Rain is expected to return to the area by late Friday evening. (WNEM)

Friday should start dry and the way things sit Thursday evening, we expect to be dry much of the day Friday. There will be rain in the forecast, but with the way today’s data is coming in, we expect that chance to be later into Friday evening, with most staying dry through the daylight hours. There is a small chance for a stray shower or sprinkle ahead of the main batch of rain, but most shouldn’t have to worry about that.

Highs will be in the 30s and low 40s on Friday. (WNEM)

Highs are expected to be roughly the same as they’ve been, with middle 30s to around 40, and a southeast wind around 5 to 15 miles per hour.

Currently, any widespread rain associated with the system moving in should arrive in our southwestern zones around 8-9 PM and overspread the Tri-Cities and Bay region, as well as the Thumb and Mount Pleasant, as the night goes on. Areas north of US-10 will have a chance for rain too, but there’s some question as to how far north that rain will make it.

Rain is expected to be measurable, but should be under 0.50" for most of the area with this system. (WNEM)

That system will pass through the region through the night, before eventually ending Saturday morning as it moves out of the Thumb. There may be some drizzle that lingers behind that system for awhile, but rain totals are not expected to be overwhelming. Currently, we expect 0.50″ or less, with the lightest amounts as you go north.

