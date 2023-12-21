Recreation Passport fee to increase in 2024

MICHIGAN (WNEM) - The Resident Recreation Passport vehicle fee is going to increase at the start of 2024.

Michigan residents will have to pay $14, a $1 increase from its current price, for the vehicle passport starting on Jan. 1. The new fee will take effect for all in-person and online transactions that day, and there will be a $5 convenience fee (except for Belle Isle Park) when the passport is not purchased at the time of license plate registration renewal.

The DNR said the resident Recreation Passport vehicle fee is not increasing for motorcycles.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) said the fee change is due to adjustments based on the Detroit Consumer Price Index, which is determined by the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics. Essentially, the law requires the passports to keep pace with the economy.

The nonresident Recreation Passport fee for an annual pass is also increasing from $39 to $40, but the nonresident daily pass will stay at $11.

According to the DNR, the money generated by the Recreation Passport goes into a restricted fund that supports state park infrastructure and operations, a local grant program for community recreation agencies, state forest campgrounds, nonmotorized pathways and trails, cultural and historic resource restoration, and marketing and promotion.

“Michigan’s state park system is largely self-supporting, with the Recreation Passport playing a key role,” said Ron Olson, parks and recreation chief for the DNR. “Approximately 97 percent of state parks funding is generated by user fees, including the Recreation Passport, and royalty revenues. Just 3 percent comes from Michigan’s General Fund tax dollars.”

